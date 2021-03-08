Shooting suspect back in Virginia

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin man recently arrested in Massachusetts on charges stemming from a Radford shooting is back in Virginia.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Hector Javier Bido, 23, was booked into the Dublin facility Wednesday. He was arrested in Haverhill, Mass. Feb. 11 after authorities there raided an apartment where he allegedly was staying.

After arresting Bido without incident, police seized a .40-caliber pistol with a round chambered, a fully loaded 13-round magazine, and an AR-15 tactical rifle with a fully loaded 30-round magazine “within plain view,” Massachusetts authorities said. The noted a 9mm pistol was seized from Bido’s car.

Bido is one of three men wanted in connection with a Jan. 24 shooting that left one person injured in Radford. According to Radford City Police spokeswoman Jenni Wilder, Radford police found one person with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene of a shots fired call on Sanford Street.

The incident occurred about 15 minutes after authorities received a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Madison Street. No one was injured in that shooting. Police have not said whether the two shootings are related.

