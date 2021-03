Shining brightly on Main Street

William Paine/SWT

A worker installs new LED lights on the Pulaski Theatre marquee while theater director Bob McKinney watches. The new lights will make the marquee brighter and will likely be ready for viewing this week. Shows at the Pulaski Theatre have been nonexistent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the hope is for shows to begin in the near future.

Written by: Editor on March 17, 2021.

Comments

comments