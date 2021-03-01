Sharon Maxwell Taubman

October 24, 1942

February 28, 2021

Sharon Maxwell Taubman, 78, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her home in Pulaski, Va. Sharon was born in Plant City, Fla. In 1942. She was a 6th generation Floridian. She graduated from the University of south Florida with a degree in Biology and later earned a Master’s degree in Social Work. Sharon taught high school biology and then had a lengthy career with the Florida Division of Family and Children’s Services.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Taubman; her parents, Goldston and Lois Maxwell; and her sister, Jane Wester.

Survivors include her brother, Jack Maxwell; niece, Stephanie Fowler; nephew, Stephen Maxwell; nieces and nephews; and her loving caregivers, Jordan Anderson and Carmen Dunagan and their family.

Sharon’s love of dogs and nature was demonstrated through her compassion and care. She will be greatly missed.

The will be no services at this time.

The Taubman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Written by: Editor on March 1, 2021.

