School Board forwards budget to BOS

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County School Board, after carefully considering the requests of each school within the system, has put together a proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year that will require an additional $534,126 to accomplish three goals. All of those goals include pay raises for teachers, staff and other school employees.

“We want to make our school system as competitive as possible when it comes to hiring new talent for the classroom,” Tim Hurst, Chair of the School Board said. “We want to attract the best and brightest. To do that, we have to at least be competitive with those communities and school systems around us.”

The revenue for the school system budget comes from four different sources. Those sources include state funds, federal funds, county funds and other funds.

State funding is based on the Average Daily Membership (ADM) of the school system. For Pulaski County that will be 3,807 students. For the current school year that state funding is $27,824,657. That will increase to $28,934,394 for FY 2021-22, an increase of $1,109,737.

Federal funding remains the same next year at $6,078,429. County funding for FY 2020-21 was $15,507,134. The federal funding is based on estimated grant balances and new awards.

Goal one is to provide a 5% increase in pay for all teachers. The cost of this goal will be $1,353,853. The money for this goal will come from state funds directly allocated for teacher raises and benefits. A decision to not give teachers the full 5% raise would result in only receiving a prorated amount of that state money to Pulaski County Public Schools.

Goal two is to give a 5% pay raise for all support staff, which will cost the school system an additional $485,918. This money would also be supplemented to school system from state funds.

Goal three is to provide a new pay scale for custodians and school nutrition staff, which is not covered by state funding. The cost of funding this new pay scale will be $149,259.

Chris Stafford, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Business Operations, mentioned that the need for a raise for custodians is in part due to the upcoming increase in the minimum wage in the Commonwealth.

Currently, minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. That will increase to $9.50 per hour May 1, $11 per hour Jan. 1, 2022, and $12 per hour Jan. 1, 2023. Current starting pay for a custodian in PCPS is $10.64 per hour. The proposed new starting pay would be $12 per hour.

Pay for school nutrition workers will also see an increase, but that money is not included in the school system budget as those funds are provided through the school cafeteria fund.

Stafford also mentioned that a $345,000 contingency fund, which was created during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and included in the current school year budget, will no longer be needed and those funds will be applied to the proposed budget for next year to cut the deficit. Stimulus funding assisted with covering the costs the contingency fund was set aside for.

“We think this is a very conservative budget,” Hurst said. “The only thing we are asking for is to maintain a competitive pay scale.”

The board voted to accept the budget and will now forward it to the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors for consideration.

In additional business, the school board voted to accept the bid from S.G. Young Contracting, LLC, for the lump sum price of $261,548, to replace the roof over the band room and choir department. The roof on that portion of the high school has not been replaced since the school was originally built.

The price bid by S.G. Young Contracting, LLC, will allow the school system to replace that portion of the roof under the amount originally budgeted, $400,000, for the project. Six different companies bid on the project. The money for this roof repair was not money included in the budget forwarded to the Board of Supervisors for consideration.

Written by: Editor on March 29, 2021.

Comments

comments