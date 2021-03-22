Rygas: Martin ‘showing progress’ on move

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A retired Pulaski employee is “showing progress” moving off town-owned property he has occupied for 40 years, according to Spencer Rygas.

Rygas, the town’s attorney, asked Pulaski County General District Court Judge Erin DeHart Wednesday to continue Gary Martin’s unlawful detainer hearing until May 5 to give Martin additional time to complete the move.

“He’s showing progress,” Rygas said, noting the request to continue the case until May was a mutual agreement. Martin has purchased a piece of property for his mobile home, according to Rygas.

Pulaski notified Martin last fall he must move his home off property it owns in McGill Park on Newbern Road. Martin subsequently presented Pulaski Town Council with a 2007 agreement authorizing him to replace a smaller home on the property with a bigger one.

However, a provision in that agreement required Martin to vacate the property within 60 days of his retirement. According to Pulaski, Martin retired from full-time employment in 2016.

Martin was given the option to purchase a portion of the 10-acre tract as long as he could obtain authorization from other property owners to access the tract across their land at the rear of the property.

Pulaski obtained an unlawful detainer against Martin in January when he had not moved the home or shown proof of rear access.

Martin didn’t contest the detainer during a Feb. 3 hearing, but he was given until March 17 to complete a property purchase and either complete the move or provide the town with a better estimate when its property would be vacated.

According to Pulaski, Martin has lived on the McGill Park property since the 1970s. Before his retirement, he used to oversee park maintenance for Pulaski.

Martin did not make any statements to the court Wednesday.

