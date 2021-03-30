Richard Wayne Agee

Richard Wayne Agee, 74, of Huntersville, NC passed away on March 24, 2021. He was born on July 26, 1946 in Pulaski, VA to the late, Robert Lee Agee and Mittie Nunn.

Richard is survived by his wife, Donna Agee; sister-in-law, Barbara Roop; niece, Carrie Roop (Herman Bruno); grand niece, Sara Grace Bruno; grand niece, Sophia Bruno; and best friend and companion, Indo.

Richard was married 51 years to the love of his life, Donna. He was very active and was President of the Carolina German Shepherd Working Dog Club. He loved the outdoors and was an avid Hunter. He enjoyed traveling to Wyoming and Montana to hunt. He enjoyed football, especially Virginia Tech Hokies and the Carolina Panthers. He also enjoyed teaching people how to water ski.

Richard had been with State Farm for over 40 years. He was acting as an adjuster, an agent, manager, and then he went back into the agency before retiring in 2012. He was also a distinguished Eagle Scout and was awarded the Order of the Arrow and God and Country award.

Services will be held at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, VA on Saturday, April 10th, 2021 at 1 PM followed by a graveside service in Dublin.

Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Written by: Editor on March 30, 2021.

Comments

comments