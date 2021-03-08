Restored WWII Jeep to be used for Veteran funerals

By DAVID GRAVELY

“I don’t think I can even begin to count the number of hours it took to do this, but seeing it now makes it all worth the effort,” American Legion Post 58 member Gabor Egyed said.

Egyed was referring to the 1942 World War II Army Jeep and Cisson that the American Legion Post 58 had on display Thursday at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery.

Egyed and other members of the Post spent countless hours raising funds and then doing the restoration work to put the old Jeep back into service. The plan is to make them available for the funerals of Veterans at the cemetery, located on Bagging Plant Road in Dublin.

The Jeep was originally purchased by WWII Veteran and American Legion Post 58 member Robert R. Lamp for $2,000, who then made it clear that his intentions were to donate it to the Post for restoration. Unfortunately, Lamp passed away Feb. 16, 2020, before he could see the final results of the project.

“We couldn’t always find the parts we needed, but I was surprised at how many aftermarket parts were available,” Egyed said. “Some of the parts we did have to fabricate ourselves, but there were plenty of people willing to help out with what they could do.”

While the Jeep and Caisson will be available for Veteran funerals, the American Legion Post 58 will retain ownership and ensure it remains functional.

Altogether, the total estimated cost of the restoration project for the Jeep and Caisson was $15,000. That amount was raised through fundraisers and with donated or reduced cost labor and parts.

A brief ceremony was held Thursday to allow the Jeep and Caisson to be viewed. A simulated funeral ceremony was held that included moving a casket from the Caisson to the Committal Shelter, an honor guard rendering a 21-Gun Salute and TAPS. Military representatives were on hand to demonstrate the proper folding of the American Flag, which is normally then presented to the family or designated recipient of the Veterans family.

Family members who wish to find out more information concerning the use of the Jeep and Caisson for a funeral may contact American Legion Post 58 at (540)-674-0864 for more information.

