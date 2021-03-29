Redundant … and proud of it: Our Neighbor Clay Howlett

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Redundancy. Writers and public speakers avoid it at all costs because it means repeating oneself or using more words than necessary to express a point.

But Clay Howlett, Director of Information Technology for Pulaski County, is proud of his redundancies.

“Redundancy is the name of the game in IT,” Howlett declared.

It turns out that redundancy is a good thing in the world of Information Technology (IT) because in that world, a redundancy serves as a duplicate for preventing failure of an entire system.

A year ago, Pulaski County’s 911 system experienced an interruption due to a fiber optic cable that was somehow severed in Chesterfield, Virginia.

“So, a fiber somewhere in a field in Chesterfield can take our 911 system down,” explained Howlett. “Luckily we do have backups in place where, if it fails here, all the phones get automatically transferred to Radford.”

Of course, luck has little to do with it. Making sure Pulaski County’s IT systems are always up and running is what Howlett does for a living.

“Our biggest concern is keeping uptime. We have backups for our backups.”

Howlett grew up in Pulaski County and attended Pulaski County High School, where he graduated in in 1996. He went on to ECPI Technical College in Roanoke, where he received an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science.

“I had some friends who went to get a four year degree and I got out of school before they did and already had a job and by the time they got out, they couldn’t find a job,” Howlett related.

In 2000, he was hired as a Network Analyst at the Volvo plant in Dublin. His duties included taking care of the switches, routers, telephone systems and firewalls within their computer network.

In 2001, Howlett married his high school sweetheart, Kelly Peterson (Howlett) of Snowville.

“We met when she was a waitress and I was a cook at the Steer House,” he recalled. “That was in 1995 and we’ve been together ever since.”

He liked working at Volvo well enough but in 2009, an IT position opened up in the Pulaski County School system. He applied and was hired that same year.

“I was doing a lot of traveling for Volvo and I had a young family,” he said. “So I figured that I needed to be home more and for the school job the farthest I’d have to travel was probably going to be Snowville.”

When the county’s previous IT Director, Chris Akers, left his post to become Director of the county’s newly formed Joint 911 Center, Howlett moved from the Department of Education to become Pulaski County’s IT Director in 2014.

Pulaski County’s IT department is charged with keeping the information flowing between numerous government agencies including Joint 911, the towns of Pulaski and Dublin, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Corrections, the Agency on Aging and others.

“The old adage is if it plugs into the wall then IT takes care of it,” Howlett said with a smile.

In cases of emergency, such as last year’s flooding events, Howlett and his IT team are responsible for setting up an Emergency Operation Center to make sure communications are maintained. In these instances, the Conference room in the front the of County IT building transforms into the county’s center of emergency communications.

As IT Director, Howlett oversees a team comprised of technicians, who specialize in making sure the county’s servers and telecommunications are up and running. Three computer support techs will personally go where needed to fix a problem with a printer or desktop computer or whatever the issue is. Those who require help, email the IT department, which creates a ticket. Then one of the techs is sent to deal with the problem.

“So a day in the life of me is to make sure the staff has the tools to work,” said Howlett. “We have a good time but still get the job done. We’re always trying to keep up to see what’s going on. If you don’t, you become complacent and we don’t want to get complacent. You always want to keep that edge. It helps you continue to grow.”

Though Howlett oversees his high tech team, he sometimes becomes directly involved with projects. He spent most of last weekend working to install a new audio/visual system in the board room of the Pulaski County Supervisors. The difference is notable in that those who address the board are more clearly understood and documents are now more easily viewed.

“Of course I get a lot of ‘I need help’ calls and I do that too,” said Howlett. “Part of my job, and I’ve been doing this a long time, is to make sure the end user is calm. If they’re amped up because something is not working, they see someone from IT and they’re like, ‘Oh, everything is going to be fine now.’ You just go in there, keep them calm, and you might not know what you’re doing but half the battle is acting like you do!”

In the past year, Howlett has become involved in many IT projects.

As county IT Director, Howlett was involved in the installation cell towers, which will be used to expand internet service in Snowville and Hiwassee. Internet service has also recently been expanded in the Robinson Tract District.

“One of the things I’ve worked on doing in the past two years is reaching out to both towns,” said Howlett. “I personally worked with the town of Pulaski in obtaining CARES ACT money to provide Wi-Fi on 3rd Street in front of the library, Main Street between Washington and Jefferson and in front of the municipal building and all of Jackson Park … and it’s all totally free.”

“Years ago it used to be that you can’t trust the town and they can’t trust the county and you know, you can’t trust anybody,” Howlett continued. “Now, I can actually say that we do the support for the towns of Dublin and Pulaski. So that saves the taxpayers money and it also makes for a tighter bond between the town and the county.”

Being the county’s head IT guy, hackers with bad intentions are always a concern.

“That’s probably my biggest challenge,” admitted Howlett. “You try to stay current but those guys are usually two or three steps ahead. Most of what they do is to try and get into your systems and lock you out of your data and then you have to pay them to get back into it. It’s happened in counties around here. We always need to keep up with the latest developments. All of our staff does. We actually have an online company that we pay yearly and you can go in there and take classes.”

Online lessons sound efficient enough, but wouldn’t traveling to a computer convention in Las Vegas be more fun?

“When I worked for a big company they would send you places and foot the bill,” Howlett recounted. “We work for the taxpayers of Pulaski County, so we’re not going to do that. We keep an eye on everything we do because I pay taxes in Pulaski, my parents pay taxes and my brother pays taxes, so I want to make sure we get more bang for our buck and we don’t take advantage of anything.”

When not acting as IT Director for the county, Howlett and wife Kelly spend time with Thomas, their 10th grader, and their daughter Maely, who attends 7th grade.

“We do everything together,” said Howlett. “We have a little cabin in Carroll County, where we hang out as much as possible. We like to ride our golf cart around and talk to people.”

What does a guy who works with computers all day do for a hobby?

“Me and my son are into woodworking,” said Howlett. “We have a little shop in the back yard where we make wooden pens. I’ve always done outdoor furniture, tables and stuff. It keeps my mind off of work. Most people, when I tell them I like woodworking are like, ‘But you’re an IT guy!’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s my profession but you’ve got to have a hobby!’”

Going home to the family is always more fulfilling when one likes his job.

Working with the guys and working with the county …we got a good thing going,” Howlett declared. “Living here my whole life I see more growth now than I’ve ever seen. That makes you happy. As long as we’re supporting the ones supporting the citizens, we’re good.”

Howlett paused a moment then continued.

“When I grew up people thought they had to leave here and I’m like why? We’ve got the best of all worlds here. If you want to go shopping and go eat, it’s 20 minutes down the road. I don’t need to go anywhere. I like it quiet. I love living here and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Written by: Editor on March 29, 2021.

Comments

comments