Radford PD reports fraud incident

The City of Radford Police Department is investigation a fraud incident where the victim was contacted by suspects pretending to be members of the Radford City Police Department and Radford City Sheriff’s Office. The victim was instructed to go to various businesses and purchase prepaid credit cards, then provide the numbers to the suspect in order to avoid prosecution and arrest. Citizens are reminded that law enforcement will never request payment over the phone to clear arrest warrants. Caller ID can mimic a legitimate number, when it is in fact a fraudulent call. Report telephone scams to your local police department, sheriff’s office, and to the federal trade commission at ftc.gov.

Written by: Editor on March 4, 2021.

