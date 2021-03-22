Radford is sharing the LOVE

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — Radford City has joined over 200 other Virginia communities in sharing the love by installing its own “LOVE” art project at the former farmers market lot at 1100 E. Main St.

The project, part of a statewide LOVEworks tourism campaign, consists of four oversized solid white acrylic letters spelling the word L-O-V-E. The letter “O” is adorned with the city logo, and Deborah Cooney of Radford Information and Welcome Center says the bright white letters will be customized for special holidays and city events.

Radford Tourism & Cultural Arts Commission “decided to use classic white letters and to feature the Radford logo inside the ‘O’ since the new design unveiled recently has been so well received,” Cooney states in a press release.

She added, “The bright white letters will stand out against the ghost ad mural that is so well known and recognized in downtown. The perfect picture can be taken by standing on the sidewalk to the east of the letters, and a short wall in front of the letters allows for friends and family to easily be included in the photo.”

According to the Commonwealth’s website, Virginia.org, the first LOVE artwork started appearing in 2013 along major highways and at welcome centers. Since then, more than 200 have been created.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 22, 2021.

Comments

comments