By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski On Main Program Director Patrick Ford wants more business opening in downtown Pulaski and Brady Deal, the Town of Pulaski’s Economic Development Director, is also very much in favor of this idea.

It is with this in mind that Pulaski On Main is teaming up with the Town of Pulaski to host a Business Discussion for local entrepreneurs looking to open to open a new business or expand an existing business in downtown Pulaski.

The meeting will occur at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the Pulaski On Main (P.O.M.) offices at 87 W. Main Street, Pulaski. Ford will be joined by Deal in discussing the process of opening a local business.

“These discussions can be very helpful because there’s a lot of information involved with opening a new business that’s not always intuitive,” said Ford. “So it gives people a chance to pick up on things that they wouldn’t have picked up on naturally.”

Ford intends this Business Discussion to be a pre-curser to an even more detailed and intense business training series for those interested in starting new businesses in town.

