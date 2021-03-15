Pulaski apartment fire displaces 20

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Nearly two-dozen residents of a Pulaski apartment building were displaced, but no one was injured, Thursday night when fire broke out in the large two-story structure.

The first firefighters to arrive on the scene just four minutes after the 10:57 p.m. dispatch, found heavy flames coming from one side of the building, according to Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser. He said three attack crews were quickly established to address the fire, while a fourth crew searched the structure for any remaining occupants.

All residents had already cleared the building, at 15 Fifth St. N.E. However, Kiser said firefighters were able to safely remove a dog and pet rabbit from the building and return them to their owners.

Firefighters from three departments were able to bring the blaze under control by 12:15 a.m.; but the scene wasn’t cleared until two hours later. Kiser explained hot spots were located during an overhaul of the structure due to its large size.

American Red Cross assisted 14 of the 20 displaced residents Thursday night. Kiser said family was assisting remaining residents.

The Southwest Times, 38 Fifth St. N.E. (across from the affected apartment building), is serving as a temporary drop-off site for items to assist the residents. A list of needed items and known clothing sizes accompanies this story.

Kiser said 3,000 gallons of water, 500 feet of attack hose, 20 air packs and multiple hand tools were used in the firefighting effort.

Pulaski Fire Department responded with two engines, a utility truck and 18 personnel. Dublin and Newbern fire departments assisted with a ladder truck, air truck to refill air packs and 14 personnel. Pulaski County Public Safety, Pulaski Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Appalachian Power also assisted.

“Pulaski Fire Department would like to thank all agencies for their help with this fire,” Kiser said.

Pulaski Fire Capt. Brandon Hamblin said multiple rooms and both floors of the four-unit apartment building sustained fire damage. There was smoke and water damage throughout. It will be up to the insurance carrier to determine whether to declare the structure a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Hamblin said it appeared to have started downstairs, but the origin has not yet been confirmed.

