By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski police say a 67-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a town residence Monday morning was found dead of an apparent suicide Monday night.

Pulaski Police Department responded to a Northwest Pulaski residence around 9:11 a.m. in reference to a domestic incident. When they arrived on scene a victim and witnesses identified the suspect as being Pierce L. Flinchum of Pulaski, Chief Gary Roche said in a press release.

As officers approached Flinchum, he fled back into the residence in the vicinity of 10th Street and Randolph Avenue and barricaded himself inside, according to Roche. He says police were able to determine Flinchum had a firearm in his possession and that he would not exit the house.

Although police contacted Flinchum by telephone numerous times throughout the day and evening Monday, Roche says efforts to have him peacefully surrender himself to authorities were unsuccessful.

“Due to the high risk potential of police personnel entering the residence, the Department contacted the Virginia State Police and requested the assistance of that agency’s tactical response team. In addition, a K9 team from the Christiansburg Police Department also responded to assist,” said Roche.

Around 10:30 p.m., the tactical team made entry to the house. Roche said the team located Flinchum, but he was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The Department extends our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Flinchum,” Roche states in the press release. “We also wish to thank the Virginia State Police, Christiansburg Police Department, Pulaski Fire Department and Pulaski County Public Safety for their assistance.”

According to The Southwest Times archives, Flinchum was convicted in 2015 of setting fire to a home he was leasing on Tower Street. The blaze destroyed the house and an adjacent 40-foot by 40-foot garage to which it spread.

Flinchum subsequently pleaded guilty to a charge of arson. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with all but seven months suspended, and ordered to pay just over $89,000 in restitution to the owners of both structures.

