Planning, zoning and loving life in Pulaski: Our Neighbor Markie Quesenberry

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Southwest Times is situated on the border of the commercial district in Pulaski and a residential area of town, so that from our office windows we sometimes witness families going about their daily affairs. Markie Quesenberry, the Planning and Zoning Technical Assistant for the county, lives in one of those houses across the street and we frequently see kids playing in the front yard of her residence.

The fair weather of Thursday, March 11, was ideal for grilling outside with some close friends. After dinner Quesenberry turned in early but her sleep was unexpectedly disrupted just before 11 o’clock that night.

“I heard a man yell, which wasn’t really out of the norm. You can hear all kinds of stuff throughout the night but then about two minutes later, Kyrsten burst into the room and said, ‘The apartments next door are on fire. We need to call 911!’” recalled Quesenberry.

She called 911 while 12-year-old Kyrsten, who also lives in the house, called her friends who lived in the apartments to warn them of the danger.

“So we got everyone out,” said Quesenberry. “By the time we got outside, that whole left side was lit up. It was very scary but with everyone’s help we were able to get everyone out. It was a team effort.”

Soon after 911 was called, the Pulaski, Dublin and Newbern Fire Departments arrived at the scene and by midnight had largely extinguished the fire. Quesenberry invited those displaced by the fire to come to her house.

“So we had 20 people over at our house and we were able to get hold of the Red Cross. I was able to coordinate all that, so they were able to contact them. I think everyone finally got somewhere to stay around 4:30 a.m.,” she recalled.

It’s no coincidence that after the fire, the tenants of the damaged apartment building found shelter at the residence of Quesenberry. In addition to living in the house next door, she acts as Property Manager for their apartment building.

She also does this with more than 20 other properties in town through Summit Group Realty.

Some of these units are currently being remodeled and in these instances, she works with construction crews, essentially monitoring their progress.

When the units are occupied, as many of them are, Quesenberry deals directly with the tenants of the various properties and sees to their needs.

“I’m no plumber, so they’ll contact me and I’ll contact the plumber and then we’ll both go in together,” said Quesenberry. “It’s also finding tenants that want to move to the area. I’ll take them through showing the house, do all the paperwork and stuff and then we’ll have to go through and choose one.”

Aside from fixing leaks and helping tenants who have been burnt out of their homes, being a property manager this last year has proved challenging in different ways.

“COVID has really thrown us for a loop because there are so many restrictions and people are financially not okay right now,” she said. “If someone’s not bringing in any income, they can’t pay their bills. That’s the hardest part, trying to be there to support them while it’s also the income for the Summit Group. So, that’s a really hard dynamic because I personally want to be the most respectful and helpful person I can be to every tenant that we have.”

Working as a property manager for the Summit Group keeps Quesenberry busy but only after she finishes working her day job working for the county.

“I will be here five years in April,” she said. “I started out as the Community Development receptionist, which is the first person you see when you come into the county offices. I was super nervous when I first started but the county was so welcoming and it’s just like a family here. Everyone’s very close and we work well together. Of course Jonathan (Sweet) is a wonderful leader.”

She works under Elaine Holeton, the Pulaski County Planning and Zoning Director. When a post opened in that department, Quesenberry applied for the position and was subsequently hired as Pulaski County’s Planning and Zoning Technical Assistant.

“Elaine and I are a great team,” she said. “We work very well together. She’s the yin to my yang when we’re working. So, it’s very good environment and I couldn’t think of a better place to be.

What does her job entail?

“A lot of it involves the customer side when they need help with any of their zoning permits,” she explained. “If they want to put a structure on their property, they have to go through zoning first. Depending on the size, it will be either zoning and building or just a zoning permit.”

Of course the county charges the citizenry for these permits.

“The county charges a base fee for the whole thing but instead of it being about money, I think it’s more of a safety issue because you’re going to want to make sure you have a separation in case of fire to make sure you’re not too close to your neighbor’s property,” Quesenberry said.

It’s a job she takes seriously.

“If I’m going to be in this position and represent the county, I want to make sure that I represent it well and that I do things correctly and make sure the citizens are taken care of correctly,” she declared. “The main priority is to take care of the citizens and make sure their needs are met so they can still do what they want with their property because they invested in the county and want to see it grow. They can do what they want with their property, but also be in the guidelines within state code and our ordinances.”

In addition to working a full time job for the county and as a property manager for Summit Group Realty, she is taking online classes at Averett University. She figures after she finishes six more classes she will earn her degree in Business Administration.

Markie Quesenberry is a Pulaski County native, who grew up in Hiwassee and attended Snowville Elementary School before she and her mother moved to Case Knife Road.

After being elected Class President twice, Quesenberry graduated from Pulaski County High School in 2010. She attended Radford University for a time but when her mother, Dana Saunders, became ill, she moved back home to care for her.

These days Quesenberry lives in a two story brick house with her good friend Kisha Keith and Kisha’s two daughters, 12-year-old Kyrsten and seven-year-old Bailey.

“I personally don’t have any kids and so it’s been a blessing in disguise,” she said. “I love having them here. It’s never a dull moment in this house, especially with the dogs.”

Quesenberry is admittedly obsessed with Cleo, her Great Dane/Rottweiller mix, and Zeke, her Pit Bull.

“They love the big house to run around and play and they love the neighborhood,” she said. “I’m very close with my mother. She is my very best friend, so I try to spend as much time as I can with her. She’s currently on dialysis but she is doing the best she can. I call her my warrior. She’s taught me so much. Then of course I kind of have a little family home now with the kids. Today is Kyrsten’s birthday, so we did all the balloons this morning and set them in her room when she woke up.”

After last week’s fire, The Southwest Times agreed to act as a drop off point for people who wanted to donate supplies to those displaced because of the blaze. The giving spirit of this community was evident by the large number of items donated to that cause but we soon realized that we needed to store these items somewhere, so that the victims could find what they needed amongst the donations.

We asked Quesenberry if she had any ideas about what to do with the donations and she generously agreed to use her living room as a storage area. Those displaced by the fire have been coming to her home to pick up supplies ever since.

The house itself was built in 1906 and was completely renovated before she moved in back in July 2019.

“I love it here,” she admitted. “You know, when I was in high school all I wanted to do was move. I was going to move to Charlotte. I was moving to a big city and there was nothing that was gonna stop me. My mom and I have this conversation all the time and I’m so glad I didn’t move because I don’t think I could be more happy and content anywhere than I am right now. So, I’m happy that I didn’t leave and I have my family and have my community and this wonderful atmosphere to work in. I mean that is a true blessing to be able to love where you work and love where you live and I’m so glad that I didn’t leave.”

