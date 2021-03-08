PC spikers split first two matchups

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The PCHS volleyball teams saw mixed results in their first two matches of the season.

The Lady Cougars first matchup of the year was a road trip to Cave Spring. The normally tough Knights were caught off guard by an improved Pulaski County squad, which saw the Lady Cougars win in three sets, 25-17, 25-14 and 25-18.

Seniors helped lead the way for the Lady Cougars. Haleigh Brown had 30 assists and six kills. Juliana Paine had seven kills and three aces. Molly Cox added 12 digs in the win.

The junior varsity squad lost in two sets, 13-25 and 18-25. Leah Keefer had seven assists and three aces. Jacey Hendrix had three kills and two aces. Alexis Andrews added three kills.

“It was a good night for the six senior ladies as they worked through a handful of unforced errors,” Head Coach Ted Prol said. “They stepped it up when the needed to and that is one of their many strong points. It’s still early in the season, but after a few more matches their fast pace offensive rhythm will be fun to watch.”

Thursday the Lady Cougars hosted Blacksburg, falling in three sets 19-25, 7-25 and 18-25. Brown earned 19 assists. Paine had 11 digs and four kills. Skylar Burton had eight kills.

The JV team lost 0-2 with scores of 13-25 and 10-25. Keefer had nine assists and five digs. Hendrix led the team with five kills and a block. Jaden Lawson led the team in digs with nine.

Thursday was a special night for Haleigh Brown, as she set the new modern record for career assists with 686. That breaks the record previously held by Candace Alley. Her career total now sits at 700 with 10 more matches remaining in the regular season.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to travel to Hidden Valley Monday.

Written by: Editor on March 8, 2021.

Comments

comments