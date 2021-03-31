PC Parks and Recreation announce summer plans

By DAVID GRAVELY

The summer of 2020 was a quiet one, with COVID-19 shutting down most if not all activities, camps and other recreational opportunities throughout the country. The upcoming summer looks to be much more active as groups work to return to normal.

The Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department has announced their plans for the summer, including camp opportunities and activities at the Randolph Park Pool.

The first big announcement concerns the return of the Randolph Park Summer Camp. At this time, the plan is to welcome campers back to the camp June 1 through Aug. 6.

Guidelines and regulations are still being discussed and considered to ensure a safe and enjoyable camp experience for area youth. Guidelines and rules will be released later, closer to the start date of the camp.

Registration information for the camp will also be made available at a later date. All registrations and payments will take place on the new online platform. To do any of these activities, an account must first be created at www.pulaskicountyparksandrec.org/.

Plans are also in the works to reopen the Randolph Park Pool and waterpark this summer. Opening dates, times, schedules and other information will be made available at a later date.

The County of Pulaski will follow the guidance and guidelines from the CDC and the Commonwealth of Virginia when operating an outdoor venue such as Randolph Park.

Please note that the availability of these services are subject to change as the CDC and Commonwealth of Virginia revise their guidelines, recommendations and requirements.

For more information, contact Shay Dunnigan at sdunnigan@pulaskicounty.org or call 540-674-1513 (ext. 2).

