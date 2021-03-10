PC Cooperative Extension offering cooking program

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County Cooperative Extension office is offering a virtual program that will focus on cooking while learning. The virtual program is set to take place Thursday, March 18, at 6 p.m. and will be held by Virtual Zoom Meeting.

Food materials will be provided for each family and internet access will be required to view the program online.

Those families wishing to participate in the program must register before March 12. Space is limited to the first 10 families that sign up. Visit https://tinyurl.com/springmealtime for the registration page.

For more information about this or any other Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Office programs, contact Laura Reasor at 540-980-7761. You may also contact her by email at lreasor@vt.edu.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension Program gladly accommodates persons with disabilities that desire assistance or accommodations. Contact Laura Reasor at the number listed above during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or use TDD number (800) 828-1120.

