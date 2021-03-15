Patricia Lynn “Patty” Quesenberry

June 16, 1954

March 12, 2021

Patricia Lynn “Patty” Quesenberry, 66, of Pulaski, went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 12, 2021. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Betty Joyce Quesenberry “Sissy” and Donald Cecil Quesenberry.

She is survived by her children, Betty Follette, Janie Dean, and Tammy Dean; grandchildren, Sarah Farmer, Hannah Bolash, Brandon Dean, Isaiah Drummond, and Angel Dean; great grandchildren, Julianna Farmer, Alexis Bolash, Catherine Farmer, and Isabel Dean; special daughter, Tarya Keith; special son, Allen Bolash; her sisters and brother; and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

The Quesenberry family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Written by: Editor on March 15, 2021.

Comments

comments