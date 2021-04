Oversized load and then some . . .

William Paine/SWT

Trucks with trailers are sometimes referred to as 18 wheelers. The tractor and trailer combination carrying this way oversized load on Interstate 81 near Pulaski has is a 56 wheeled rig … the most we’ve ever seen. The cargo appears to be an enormous tank of some kind and though we don’t know its destination, we imagine this rig generally avoided curvy two lane roads.

Written by: Editor on March 31, 2021.

