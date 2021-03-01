NRVRC presents housing study

By WILLIAM PAINE

Members of the New River Valley Regional Commission recently completed a housing study and shared their findings with the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. The Regional and Local NRV Housing Study was created to support the idea of growing Pulaski County’s population significantly in the coming years. This is often expressed by members of the county administration by the term “40 by 30,” which signifies the intention of the county leadership to attain 40,000 residents by the year 2030.

Pulaski County’s current population is approximately 35,000.

The study was done by the NVRC staff with the assistance of the Virginia Center of Housing Research, consultants from the Housing Virginia czb, and with input from the community.

Kevin Byrd, Executive Director of the NRVRC, addressed the board briefly and then introduced Jennifer Wilsee, who took over the presentation. Wilsee was in charge of producing this Regional and Local NRV Housing Study.

The data brought out by this study proved quite interesting.

