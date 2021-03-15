NRV COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, schedule, locations change

New River Valley Public Health Task Force is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations to those ages 16 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions. To pre-register, visit www.NRVRoadtoWellness.com. For now, vaccines remain available only by pre-registration and appointment.

The task force is especially seeking to locate anyone age 65 and older that wishes to receive a vaccine, but does not yet have an appointment. Anyone meeting those criteria should call the Vaccine Scheduling Center at 540-838-8222.

After operating a vaccine clinic continuously for more than two months at the Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg, and in anticipation of increased supplies of vaccines, the task force and the New River Health District are shifting to a series of regular clinics across the district.

This week’s schedule includes clinics at Dedmon Center at Radford University Tuesday, Blacksburg High School Wednesday and Grace Life Church in Christiansburg Thursday. Future vaccination schedules and locations will vary, and will be listed each week at www.NRVRoadtoWellness.com/where-to-get-vaccinated. (Pre-registration and appointments are required.)

“The entire New River Valley, particularly the 60,000 that have been vaccinated thus far – and all those they now protect – owes the people of Blue Ridge Church a huge expression of gratitude for their commitment to our community’s collective well-being,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of New River Health District. “They have been a faithful and generous resource, in service to our efforts to limit the spread of COVID illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.”

For more information on COVID-19 in the New River Valley, visit www.NRVRoadtoWellness.com. For general COVID-19 questions, call 540-267-8240.

Written by: Editor on March 15, 2021.

Comments

comments