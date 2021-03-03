NRCC students nominated for the 2021 PTK All-Virginia Academic Team

By WILLIAM PAINE

Four New River Community College students have been nominated to the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) 2021 All-Virginia Academic Team. Those students are Grace Ankeney, Elana Dao, Michael Johnson and Eric Pratt. Each of these students will receive a medallion and certificate of recognition of this honor.

These four NRCC students will be recognized at the virtual All-Virginia Academic Team awards event April 21, 2021. Out of all of the students from the Virginia Community College System that will be recognized, 10 will be eligible for national awards.

Grace Ankeney, of Blacksburg, is working on completion of an associate degree in general studies and liberal arts.

After NRCC, she plans to pursue a four-year degree and study psychology before attending law school and becoming a human rights attorney. She is interested in starting an environmental club at NRCC.

“I had heard great things about NRCC from people I knew in Blacksburg,” said Ankeney. “Upon visiting the school, I was struck by how caring and involved the faculty were. I immediately knew NRCC was a place that would equip me for the future and advance my educational goals.”

Elana Dao lives in Pearisburg and is working on an associate degree in business management and a career studies certificate in human resource practices. She plans to continue living in Giles County after graduation and hopes to one day open her own salon.

Eric Pratt lives in Draper and is in the engineering associate degree program at NRCC. After completing his degree at NRCC, he plans to transfer to Virginia Tech to study materials science and engineering with hopes of working with carbon-based materials and additive manufacturing.

“I chose NRCC because it is a great opportunity to receive an equal or better education at a far better price and the small class size allows for more personal education and contact with educators and staff,” said Pratt.

Michael Johnson is studying instrumentation and control automation technology, electrical engineering technology and electronics technology. He lives in Radford and plans to remain in his community after completing his degrees. He hopes to work with programmable logic controllers and robotics technologies.

“I chose NRCC specifically for the instrumentation and control automation program, of which NRCC has one of the best around,” said Johnson.

PTK is an international honor society of two-year colleges and academic programs, particularly state colleges and community colleges and the organization’s mission is to recognize academic achievement of college students and to provide opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders.

