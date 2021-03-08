NRCC Administrator Kennedy honored with PTK award

By WILLIAM PAINE

Dr. Deborah Kennedy, the Dean of Student Services at New River Community College, was recently honored with a Distinguished College Administrator Award by the national Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK).

The PTK Honor Society will recognize 25 college administrators from across the country during the Virtual PTK Catalyst 2021, their annual convention which will be broadcast live from Orlando Florida April 8 -10.

Deborah Kennedy currently serves as dean of student services at NRCC, where she has worked in some capacity since 1998. She joined NRCC as an adjunct instructor in the Workforce Development and Business Technology Division before becoming a full time career coach. After which, she worked in enrollment management for several years.

The Distinguished College Administrator Awards are presented to college vice presidents, deans or directors at higher education institutions who have shown strong support of student success on their campus. Recipients are nominated for the award by students on their campus.

