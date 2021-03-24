Northam signs key bills into law

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam signed several pieces of legislation this week, including measures to modernize public health funding, increase access to early childhood education, boost the sale of electric vehicles, and remove the statue of Harry F. Byrd Sr. from Capitol Square.

“We are making tremendous progress on the issues that matter most to Virginians, from heath care and education to economic opportunity and our environment,” said Northam. “I am proud to sign these bills into law, and I look forward to continuing our work together to support families and small businesses and build a more welcoming, inclusive Commonwealth.”

The following bills were signed into law:

House Bill 1963 modernizes the funding mechanism for local health departments to increase support for public health needs, emergencies, and response efforts.

Senate Bill 1205 establishes programs to manage career fatigue and increase the wellbeing of health care providers and medical students. This measure is identical to House Bill 1913.

Senate Bill 1227 allows Virginians who rely on Medicaid to receive up to a 12-month prescription of birth control, increasing access to contraception for those who need it.

House Bill 2208 directs the Department of General Services to remove the statue of Harry Byrd Sr. from Capitol Square. The former Virginia governor and longtime United States senator was an avid segregationist and the architect of “massive resistance,” a campaign to prevent public school desegregation in Virginia.

House Bill 1993 requires state agencies to establish and maintain a comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion strategic plan in coordination with the Governor’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. This legislation codifies the Northam Administration’s first-in-the-nation ONE Virginia Plan.

House Bill 2130 establishes the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board to advise the governor on the economic, professional, cultural, educational, and governmental links between the Commonwealth and the LGBTQ+ community in Virginia.

House Bill 1854 authorizes Arlington County to rename Lee Highway, the county’s section of U.S. Route 29.

House Bill 2206 expands eligibility for the Child Care Subsidy Program to ensure more families in Virginia have access to early childcare education.

House Bill 1879 and Senate Bill 1299 codify Northam’s Executive Directive Ten and allow for delivery and take-out of alcoholic beverages until July 1, 2022. The legislation also directs Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to broadly study the issue and provide a report to the General Assembly by Nov. 1, 2021.

House Bill 1965 helps reduce air pollution by requiring car manufactures to sell a certain percentage of electric or hybrid electric passenger cars. Transportation is the leading source of greenhouse gas pollution in Virginia. Automobile dealers and the environmental community support this law.

House Bill 2282 directs State Corporation Commission to report on policy proposals that will increase the use of electric vehicles.

House Bill 1968 allows localities to provide access to early voting on Sundays.

Senate Bill 1097 removes the requirement for a witness signature on absentee ballots during a declared public health emergency. This law also directs Department of Elections to evaluate alternatives to witness signatures in verifying the integrity of absentee ballots.

Senate Bill 1239 allows general registrars to contract with third-party vendors to ensure timely printing and distribution of absentee ballots.

Northam amended two bills.

House Bill 2167 clarifies the research and notification processes required of the Virginia Parole Board. Northam amended the legislation to move provisions of the law related to monthly reporting from July 1, 2022 to Dec. 15, 2021.

House Bill 2168 was amended to clarify that so-called “games of skill” are prohibited beginning July 1, 2021.

