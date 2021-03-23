No more donations needed

A fire that occurred in the late evening of Thursday, March 11, at an apartment building on 5th Street NE in Pulaski resulted in no injuries but displaced several families who had been living there.

In addition to losing their homes, residents of the apartment building lost most all of their possessions due to smoke and water damage.

Realizing that these displaced individuals were in need of assistance, The Southwest Times invited those who wanted to help to bring clothing and other needed items to The Southwest Times offices, which are just across the street from the burnt apartments.

As a result many, many items ranging from clothing to food to baby cribs to cleaning materials were brought to The Southwest Times offices.

Markie Quesenberry, the Property Manager for the apartments, graciously agreed to store these items at her house, which is located next door to the fire damaged building. Since then, we’ve taken four pickup truck bed loads of items to Quesenberry’s house, so that those displaced tenants could find what they needed.

A few of those who were displaced by the fire have come to Quesenberry’s house and have taken advantage of the community’s compassion, but the majority of those displaced have not taken advantage of the free goods on offer.

As a result, there are many items still on offer for those affected by the fire. Markie Quesenberry will be at her home after 5:30 every weekday to allow for any of those displaced by the fire to come and take what they need.

The problem could be that those who lost their place of residence in the fire don’t have any place to put these items, as Quesenberry knows of only one family that has secured a permanent place to stay since the fire occurred.

The Red Cross paid for a place to stay for these individuals on the night of the blaze but where they’ve gone since is unknown.

What is known is that the community responded to The Southwest Time’s call for assistance for these families in fine fashion but as of now, no more items are needed, as there is simply no more space for them.

