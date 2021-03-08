No kill shelter expands and changes name

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Missy Viars and Brandy Stowers have been busy. They’ve been renovating the pet shelter they established at the foot of Draper Mountain off Route 11.

Missy and Brandy both volunteered at the Pulaski County animal shelter for several years and while there, established Pulaski Animal Care and Control (PACC).

Last year, Missy decided to open her own no kill shelter in a building next to her house and by doing so, moved the headquarters of PACC. The new location worked well but proved to be a little too small for the number of animals that needed rescue.

“Basically we’re expanding to hold a few more animals,” said Missy. “We need to make sure everything is properly sanitized and cleaned. Obviously, we needed new material, because we’re a little worn down. Animals tend to take their toll on things.”

Major renovations are currently underway at Missy’s shelter and much of it has been donated by those who want to see her no kill shelter succeed.

Earlier this week, Chandler Concrete donated a substantial amount of concrete, while Extreme Concrete and Construction supplied the man power to spread the concrete for the floor for Missy’s new large animal area.

Two fellows, Jay Balser and Ryan Marquart, donated both time and flooring for the expansion. Alan from Roto Rooter took care of the new plumbing and the Lowes in Fairlawn and Christiansburg have both donated many building materials for the new shelter.

“We still have some fencing that needs to go up,” said Missy. “We’re waiting to see if anyone wants to donate any T-Posts. We need to put up about 200 feet.”

Along with the expansion, the new shelter will go by a different name. Instead of Pulaski Animal Care and Control (PAAC), the new shelter will be known as Healing Hearts Canine Rescue.

So why the change?

“Because people are getting us confused with animal control,” said Missy. “We do not do what animal control does. We are not animal law. We are a home based rescue. Anything that requires animal law has nothing to deal with us. We cannot enforce the law. We cannot tell people what to do. Animal control has their job and we do something entirely different from them. We’re just a rescue and because of the name Pulaski Animal Care and Control, the control portion makes them think that we’re animal control. We are not, nor do we try to be.”

Being a separate entity from the county has it’s challenges. The biggest is, of course, financing. How will Healing Hearts Animal Rescue pay the bills?

“We’re doing a bingo event tonight,” said Missy. “We do all kinds of fundraisers. We have our continual continuing supporters. When we get a situation like say Philip, our diabetic dog that we just lost. A lot of people jumped right into action. They donate to the vet’s office and us to help cover vetting. He had a $4,000 bill, I think. We’ve been very lucky with our supporters, but we do have to do a lot of fundraising, a lot of auctions. A lot of hustle and bustle to raise money to help with bedding and medical expenses and food.”

Though the name of this shelter will change from PAAC to Healing Hearts Canine Rescue, this does not mean that this shelter will be only for dogs. Just as they have done in the past, Missy and Brandy and their helpers, Annette and Brittany, will take most any animal that needs help … even snakes.

“I take care of the reptiles,” said Missy. “Brandy doesn’t go for that.”

There is one animal that the shelter won’t take … skunks.

“They don’t bother me and I don’t bother them,” said Missy.

So the name will change but the mission remains the same.

“Our mission is to help save as many homeless animals as possible and to help our community with what they need, whether it’s food, bedding or medication,” said Missy. “Life happens. So, surrendering their animals helps keep the animals out of our local shelters. Bring them here, we’ll find them wonderful homes. Of course, everybody’s contracted to us for the life of the animal but we keep up with all of our animals we know where they are, we check in with them. But essentially it’s to help save all the homeless pets we can.”

Missy expects renovations to be complete and to open the doors to Healing Hearts Canine Rescue by months end.

Written by: Editor on March 8, 2021.

Comments

comments