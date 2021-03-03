Nick Rush will not seek re-election

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

In a social media post Wednesday morning, Seventh House District Delegate Nick Rush announced that he will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming November election.

Below is the message that he posted.

It is with great appreciation to the voters of the Seventh House District that I formally announce my decision to not seek re-election this November for the Virginia House of Delegates. It has been a true honor and incredible privilege to have served in the General Assembly for the past 10 years and I will forever be humbled by the trust placed in me to carry out the people’s work.

As your voice and vote with many important decisions that were made by the General Assembly, I can say without reservation that my constituents were always the foundation for each and every one rendered. I am proud that the Seventh District had a seat at the table when I was appointed to the most powerful money committee in the House of Delegates, the Committee on Appropriations, which included chairing the Higher Education Subcommittee; representing SWVA as Vice Chairman of the Major Economic Investment Project Approval Commission; and bringing more attention to the mental health needs of Virginians as a member of the Joint Sub-committee to Study Mental Health Services in the 21st Century.

When the Republican Party was the Majority Party in the House of Delegates, one of my personal and most valued honors was being elected by my peers to serve as Whip, which was key in making sure that fiscal and conservative legislation passed through the House.

It is also with great pride and fondness that I reflect on some of my legislative success stories that strengthened the New River Valley and SWVA’s economic impact well beyond our regional borders and throughout the entire Commonwealth, country, and global arena:

The Tech Talent Investment Program, which is now providing for 31,000 new technology degrees to students attending Virginia Tech and other state universities for the next 10 years

The Jefferson College of Health Sciences merger with Radford University, which has positioned RU to be a top producer of nursing, health, and human services, while providing for greater access to continuing and future research, collaboration, and greater educational opportunities for students and other regional stakeholders

The 10-10-10 Plan, which appropriated millions of dollars to struggling rural public schools in the Commonwealth, including many in rural SWVA Constituents of the Seventh District often request their loved ones be memorialized or recognized for their service and impact to the community. I was proud to work with many families to help them accomplish these significant tributes, such as:

The naming of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge on Route 114 in Fairlawn

The recognition of October 22nd as the annual Cameron Crowder Pediatric Care Awareness Day

The celebration of the 82nd Airborne Division’s 100th Anniversary

I am also proud of the excellent services my staff has provided over the years to the constituents of the 7th House District. We have helped hundreds of people navigate through state bureaucracy from VDOT road improvements to unemployment benefits. I was blessed to have been surrounded by an incredible team that worked together for the common goal of improving the lives of the people of the 7th.

Over 30 years ago the people of Montgomery County trusted me, a 23-year-old Fed Ex driver, to serve them on the Board of Supervisors for over a decade. And later, the citizens of the New River Valley believed in me, and through their kindness, afforded me more opportunities than I could ever have thought possible. They never gave up on me and in return, I looked for ways that I could show my appreciation and give back to them. Along this incredible journey, I never imagined that I would sit in the same Chamber where tyranny ended and the birth of our nation began and write legislation that would, indeed, give back to those whose confidence in me was the true inspiration to follow my dreams.

As I move forward into my final months representing the Seventh House District of Virginia, I am grateful for the generous and gracious encouragement and support that I received from so many constituents, friends, and most especially, my wonderful family. I look forward to finding new ways to make the NRV proud in the days ahead and keeping the New River Valley as the best place to live, work, raise a family, and retire. May God continue to bless the Seventh House District and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

There have been no indication of Delegate Rush’s future plans after leaving office.

