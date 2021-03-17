Neighbors rally for those displaced by fire

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

A fire occurring last Thursday night at approximately 11 p.m. at an apartment building located at 15 Fifth Street N.E. resulted in the displacement of the 20 individuals who lived there. These apartments are clearly visible from The Southwest Times offices at 34 5th Street NE.

No one was killed or even injured in the blaze, but residents of the apartment building lost most all of their possessions in the fire.

This prompted The Southwest Times to serve as a drop off point for those who feel compelled to donate much needed necessities to those whose possession were lost in the blaze.

As a result, by the end of the day on Monday, the front office of The Southwest Times was lined wall to wall with several loads of donated materials which included diapers, toilet paper, paper towels, blankets, hangers, many toys and a baby crib. By far the most donated items were numerous plastic bags full clothes.

In all, more than 30 and maybe closer to 40 individuals came to The Southwest Times to donate these items.

Wanda Simkins, who works at Volvo, stopped by to drop off a big bag of clothes.

“I’m crippled,” Wanda said with a smile, as she showed her bandaged hand. Wanda had just had surgery for her carpel tunnel syndrome but made an effort to come by the newspaper offices.

“I figured some of those people would wear the same size clothing as me,” she said. “This will save me a trip to Goodwill and these people really need this. You never know when this sort of thing could happen to you.”

Jane Herman, who lives on the corner of Madison Avenue and 6th Street, could actually see the fire from her house.

“It was scary,” said Jane.

Jane heard that there were several small children who were dislocated because of the fire and felt compelled to bring a wooden crib to The Southwest Times offices.

“The last time I used it was for my son 34 years ago,” said Jane. “It was just used that one time and has been sitting in my mother’s attic ever since.”

Jane bought a new mattress pad and sheets to go along with her antique crib.

“I hope somebody knows how to put it together because I sure don’t have the directions,” Jane added. “I don’t think the people who lived there had much anyway, so we wanted to do what we could.”

As our office was quickly filling up with donated items, we approached Markie Quesenberry, who works as the property manager for the damaged apartment building, to ask where we might store these donated goods.

Quesnberry lives in the house next door to the burned apartment building and she graciously volunteered to store these donated materials in the main living area of her house.

Since then, Markie has sorted through the bags and toys and put them in some sort of order so that her former next door neighbors can come by to pick up what they need.

Several of her former neighbors have already came by and picked up some much needed supplies.

Written by: Editor on March 17, 2021.

Comments

comments