Mr. Eugene ‘Gene’ Gravely

Mr. Eugene “Gene” Gravely, age 81 of Stuart, Virginia passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Surry Community Health & Rehab in Mount Airy, North Carolina. He was born in Pulaski County on March 21, 1940 to the late Raymond Early Gravely and Fannie Bowman Gravely. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, James “Tommy” Gravely, Walter “Tut” Gravely, Charles Gravely; and two sisters, Mary Baker and Betty Hurd. Mr. Gravely was of the Baptist Faith and faithfully served his country in the National Guard. He had a passion for farming and gardening. Gene never met a stranger and enjoyed talking with everyone he met. He will be remembered for his love for his children, and his grandchildren.

Surviving are three daughters, Lisa Hughes (Ricky), Lyn Clayton, Teresa Stuart (Dewy); six sons, Walter Jones II (Tina), William “Bill” Gravely (Kathy), Harold Gravely, Raul Gravely (Sharon), Freddie Gravely, Larry Gravely (Sharon); 21 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond Gravely Jr., William “Bill” Gravely; three sisters, Frances Martin (Dan), Ann Hasson, Kate Wells; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2:00 in Patrick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Curt Ashley officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Patrick County Chapter, P.O. Box 1301, Stuart,VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Written by: Editor on March 30, 2021.

Comments

comments