Man wanted in Radford brawl arrested

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — One of two people wanted in connection with a brawl recorded and placed on social media in February have been arrested.

Dominic Lee Barbour, 21, of Radford, was processed through New River Valley Regional Jail Tuesday and released on bond, according to VINE, an online record of nationwide incarcerations.

The only suspect that has not been located and arrested in the Feb. 22 fight on Fairfax Street is Corey Johnson, 20, of Radford. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Radford City Police Department at 731-3624.

Like his co-defendants, Barbour is charged with breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, assault by mob, and two counts each of felony destruction of property and conspiracy to commit destruction of property.

Written by: Editor on March 22, 2021.

