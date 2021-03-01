Man gets 35 years for having child porn

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man will serve a portion of a 35-year prison sentence after pleading guilty Monday to 11 counts of possessing child porn.

Under conditions of a plea agreement, nine of the charges against Christopher Lin Moncure, 44, were amended to Class 6 felonies, reflecting a first offense of possession of child porn.

One of the defendant’s charges was already a Class 6 felony, and another charge remaining, possession as a subsequent offense, is a Class 5 felony.

Moncure will serve two years, four months of the prison sentence. Upon release from custody he’ll be placed on five years of supervised probation.

The defendant is alleged to have possessed the pornography March 8, 2018. He was arrested July 2020 and released on bond a short time later.

Moncure was returned to New River Valley Regional Jail Monday to begin serving his sentence,

