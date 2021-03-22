Man gets 20 years for wife’s murder

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHE COUNTY — A Ceres man will serve 20 years in prison for murdering his wife in Wythe County in 2019 and leaving her body in a National Forest.

Steven Ray Crouse was sentenced Thursday in Wythe County Circuit Court to 17 years for the second-degree murder of Peggy Crouse June 8, 2019. He also was sentenced to three years for using a firearm to commit murder. The charges are to run consecutive to one another.

A third charge of disposing of a dead body on public property was dismissed, with an option to re-file.

Although Crouse originally was charged with first-degree murder, he pleaded guilty on his 55th birthday (Dec. 17, 2020) to the lesser offense of second-degree murder. A background report was requested prior to sentencing, thus postponing sentencing until Thursday.

According to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Peggy Crouse’s body was found on the side of Oriole Drive in Jefferson National Forest the day of the murder. The sheriff’s office developed Crouse as a person of interest after identifying the body.

New River Valley Regional Jail records show Crouse was arrested two days later. He has been held without bond at the Dublin facility since then.

Crouse’s sentences are to be served consecutive to one another, giving him a total of 20 years. He will be placed on five years of supervised probation upon release from prison.

