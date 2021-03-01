Local task force is ‘task force of year’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

LONDON, Ky. — Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task Force has been named an Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) Task Force of the Year for 2020.

The task force, which includes members of local law enforcement, shares the top honor with Twin County Drug Task Force — another Southwest Virginia group tasked with combating illegal drugs.

“The combined efforts of Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task Force and Twin County Drug Task Force led to a seizure of more than 58 pounds of methamphetamine, over six pounds of cocaine and 4,700 doses of Fentanyl in 2020,” said AHIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown. “This seizure has undoubtedly saved lives and made a difference in Southwest Virginia.”

He added, “This type of impactful investigation also holds accountable those who would poison our communities with these lethal drugs.”

Both task forces are led by Virginia State Police. Claytor Lake’s task force includes participants from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski Police Department and Wythe County Sheriff’s Office. Twin County’s task force consists of officers from Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Galax Police Department and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

March 1, 2021

