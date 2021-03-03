Loan granted for Claremont renovation

A plan to convert the former Claremont Elementary School into affordable housing is one of 28 projects chosen to receive a total of $24 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing (ASNH) loans.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday Claremont School Apartments is receiving $635,000 in National Housing Trust Funds (NHTF). The funds will be combined with other money to transform the 1952 school in Pulaski into an apartment building for low- to moderate-income individuals, senior citizens and families.

The project also calls for construction of a new three-story modern apartment building and parking lot on the property, according to the developer, Landmark Group in Winston Salem, N.C. When complete, 50 new fully accessible housing units will be available.

A Landmark Group representative told Pulaski County Board of Supervisors at a February 2020 meeting one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are in the renovation plan. The former lunchroom will become a communal area for residents. He estimated the project cost at upward of $10 million.

The supervisors voted at that 2020 meeting to designate the site as a “revitalization area” as a development incentive for the company. Doing so allowed Pulaski County Economic Development Authority to grant Landmark a five-year 50% real estate grant on the property — meaning the company will pay half of the real estate tax value on the property for the first five years.

Landmark specializes in turning former schools into apartment buildings.

As for the ASNH loans he announced Monday, Northam said, “The Affordable Special Needs Housing program is a valuable resource for increasing availability of safe, affordable and sustainable housing for low-income Virginians, particularly those with special needs. With this round of funding, we will advance projects that strengthen our communities and help ensure every Virginia resident has the opportunity to build a healthy, productive life in our Commonwealth.”

ASNH loans, administered by Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), are awarded through a competitive process, according to the governor. They combine state and federal resources from three main sources: U.S. HOME Investment Partnerships Program, Virginia Housing Trust Fund (VHTF) and NHTF.

Loans awarded Monday also will reduce homelessness and provide permanent and supportive housing options for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Northam said.

Through the ASNH program, DHCD also supports the creation of Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) units to serve Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens.

This round of funding allocated more than $4 million through NHTF, $7 million through the HOME Program, $12.6 million through VHTF and $500,000 through PSH.

According to the governor, 43 applications were received for ASNH loans. The highest-ranking applications were awarded loans based on available funding. The selected projects will create or preserve 1,635 affordable housing units targeting low- and very low-income Virginians.

The projects are enabling developers to leverage more than $351 million in additional federal, state, local and private lending resources.

The Fairview Town Homes project in Wytheville is receiving $150,000 in PSH funding. That project is creating 12 two-bedroom units. Four of the units are being reserved for PSH clients through a memorandum of understanding with Mount Rogers Community Services.

