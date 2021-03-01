Library hosts 2020-themed contest

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

They say “a picture is worth a thousand words” and that may be how many it takes to sum up the year we just endured.

So, Pulaski County Library System wants you to take out your camera and get to work creating a photograph — or three — that represent 2020.

The library is hosting a Time Capsule Photo Contest that challenges participants to sum up 2020 in a photograph. All Pulaski County residents are invited to participate.

“Whether it’s a photo taken with your phone or your Canon, we are interested in seeing snapshots of everyday life from this unique and challenging year,” the contest description states.

The contest is open to all ages, but only Pulaski County residents are eligible to participate. There is a limit of three submissions per person.

Submit photo entries via email to jcoalson@pclibs.org no later than March 19. Entries should include the photographer’s name, phone number and address.

A panel of local judges will select the winning photos. Top prize is cash; and additional prizes may be awarded based on participation.

All entries will be featured on the library system’s Facebook page, as well as being displayed in the library.

