LewisGale Montgomery announces $15.9 million project

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Tuesday it was announced that LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, a part of LewisGale Regional Health System, plan to invest $15.9 million to enhance its surgery department located at their Blacksburg location.

The enhanced surgery department will add 7,500 square-feet of new space adjacent to the existing surgery department, including two new, state-of-the-art operating rooms (ORs), a 15-bed Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), a sterile storage room, and support space.

Additionally, 4,800 square-feet of existing surgery department space will also be renovated.

The new enhancements and expansion of surgical services totals nearly $35 million in capital improvements including a planned cardiac cath lab, advanced medical equipment, new patient safety, and quality efforts since 2019.

“For nearly 50 years, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery has offered the most technologically advanced quality of care in the region,” Alan Fabian, chief executive officer said concerning the plan. “This expansion is critical in helping us to continue delivering on our commitment as the premier surgical specialty hospital, as well as being recognized as the healthcare provider and the employer of choice in the New River Valley.”

The improvement and expansion project is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Written by: Editor on March 24, 2021.

