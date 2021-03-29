Largen bowls a 300 game

Jabe Largen recently bowled a perfect 300 score while bowling with his family at Westview Lanes in Wilson, North Carolina. Largen, who played football, basketball and ran track for Pulaski Middle School and then basketball and baseball for the Cougars later, ended up as a staff writer for The Southwest Times for a time. He moved to North Carolina and currently resides in Faison, North Carolina with his wife Amber, their son Isaiah and daughters Ella and Olivia. After leaving Pulaski County, Largen graduated from the Duke School of Divinity. He is currently the Pastor of Faison United Methodist Church and is a Lieutenant with and the Chaplain of the Faison Volunteer Fire Department. Largen is seen here with his son Isaiah.

