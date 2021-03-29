Lady Cougars fall to Titans, move to 5-4

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

It has been a season of ups and downs for the Lady Cougar volleyball program. Big wins leave the team on an emotional high. Big losses leave the team wondering what they need to change. The past week has been a prime example of that roller coaster ride.

It started Monday, March 22, when the Lady Cougars hosted Cave Spring. The junior varsity team took the floor first, falling in two sets by scores of 13-25 and 15-25. Leah Keefer had 10 assists and eight digs. Jacey Hendrix added four kills and six digs in the loss.

The varsity team took the floor next. It was lined up to be a big night for the Lady Cougars. Before the start of the varsity game the members of the senior class and their parents were recognized for their years of hard work and contribution to the program. They took it a step further, earning a win in three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-23. Haleigh Brown had 35 assists, seven kills and seven digs. Skylar Burton had 18 kills. Molly Cox added 25 digs and Juliana Paine had 22 digs.

Unfortunately, the celebration was short lived as the varsity and JV teams both fell in straight sets to Blacksburg Tuesday evening. The JV team fell in two sets by scores of 7-25 and 5-25. Leah Keefer had six assists and Josey Smythers and Madison Williams had two kills each.

The varsity team found the going tough as well, falling in three sets by scores of 22-25, 8-25 and 12-25. Brown had 17 assists and two aces. Burton recorded seven kills and Madison Webb had 15 digs in the loss.

Next up for the Lady Cougars were the Hidden Valley Titans on Thursday evening. The Titans also have a tough team, but the Lady Cougars all battled. Despite the effort, both teams drop their sets with the Titans.

The JV team fell in two sets by scores of 13-25 and 17-25. Keefer had eight assists, two kills and two aces. Olivia Hull added five digs.

The varsity contest started with Hidden Valley winning the first set 25-27. The Lady Cougars led at several points in that match before dropping the set. Set two began with the two teams staying within a few points of each other, but the lead went back and forth again. Pulaski County won that set 25-23. The Titans went on to win the final two sets to win the match, with scores of 22-25 and 22-25.

Burton had 21 kills and two aces. Paine added eight kills and 33 digs. Three individual match records were broken Thursday. Haleigh Brown broke her own assist record for a single match. Last year she set the standard with a 45 assist game. Thursday she recorded 47 assists.

Skylar Burton set a record for kills last season with 20 in a match. Thursday’s 21 kills broke that. Finally, Juliana Paine broke a record previously held by Haleigh Graham and Molly Cox, who had tied at 30 digs in a single match. Paine recorded 33 digs Thursday to break that record.

The JV team now holds a record of 2-7. The varsity team now has a record of 5-4. The two teams will be back in action next week when they travel to Patrick Henry Tuesday, March 30. Tuesday, April 6 they will host Christiansburg. Thursday, April 8, is the regular season finale at Salem.

Written by: Editor on March 29, 2021.

Comments

comments