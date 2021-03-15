Lady Cougar spikers split again

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Lady Cougar volleyball program remained busy last week with a road match and home match that saw mixed results.

Monday the Lady Cougars traveled to Roanoke to take on the Hidden Valley Titans. The junior varsity squad started the action, falling in two sets by scores of 11-25 and 16-25.

Leah Keefer had 14 assists and one ace. Jacey Hendrix added four kills and seven digs in the loss.

The varsity team took the floor next, falling in three sets by scores of 13-25, 17-25 and 18-25.

Haleigh Brown had 19 assists, four digs and an ace. Skylar Burton had 11 kills. Juliana Paine added 13 digs.

The Lady Cougars returned to the Cougar Den Tuesday to host the Patrick Henry Patriots.

The JV squad started the evening off with a win in three sets. The final scores were 24-16, 25-8 and 15-8 in the tie breaker. Leah Keefer led the way with 15 assists, seven digs and four aces. Alexis Andrews and Madison Williams added four kills each. Jacey Hendrix played solid defense, coming up with 10 digs.

The varsity teams squared off next, but before the start of the game a new record was announced. Senior Skylar Burton was recognized for breaking the modern career kill record, previously held by Jordan White. The previous record held by White was for 313 kills. Burton broke that record during the Hidden Valley match Monday on the road with her second kill of the night. Her new total, including the kills recorded during the Patrick Henry match Tuesday, stands at 335 kills with nine more matches remaining in the regular season.

The varsity Lady Cougars, not to be outdone by their younger counterparts, won in three sets of the Patriots, 25-17 25-23 and 25-23.

Haleigh Brown had another big night, recording 35 assists and 10 digs. Burton led the way with 12 kills and an ace. Kelsey Hancock added nine kills. The back row defense was led by seniors Molly Cox with 21 digs, Juliana Paine with 17 digs and Madison Webb with 13 digs.

“Our passing game was off the last two matches, but Tuesday the three ladies made it happen,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Ted Prol said. “Great passing leads to great sets, which gives our hitters the opportunity to finish with a kill. It takes this kind of team effort a strong program like the one Coach Newman has built. Both teams rose up tonight.”

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday, March 16, when they travel to Christiansburg High School to face the Blue Demons. Thursday, March 18, they host the Salem Spartans. JV action is set to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity matches.

