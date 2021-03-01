JV Cougars blast Hidden Valley

By DAVID GRAVELY

ROANOKE – The Cougars JV team scored early and often Monday on their way to a 48-0 dismantling of the Hidden Valley Titans.

It only took three plays for the Cougars to hit paydirt. Freshman Brett Jones took the handoff, cut through the right side of the line and raced 54 yards for the score. Sophomore Nathan Pratt connected for the point after attempt to put the Cougars up 7-0 with 8:32 remaining in the first quarter.

The Cougar defense was stifling all night. Hidden Valley only had four plays in their first possession, the fourth being a muffed punt attempt that was recovered at the Titan four-yard line. On the next play freshman quarterback Chris Gallimore broke through the line from one yard out for the score. Pratt was good again for the PAT, giving Pulaski County the 14-0 lead with 5:07 still on the first quarter clock.

The Titans were able to earn a first down on their next drive, but a fumble recovered by Cougar sophomore Evan Alger ended that drive.

Gallimore connected on two passes to freshman Tyler Underwood for 13 and 23 yards, but a mishandled snap gave the Titans the ball at their own six-yard line. It was not a good

situation for Hidden Valley. After an incomplete pass that appeared to be a backward pass recovered by the Cougars and a run for no gain, Alger broke through the line and put a hard hit on the quarterback, sending the ball to the ground. Sophomore Alan Fernandez recovered the ball in the endzone for the score. Pratt hit the PAT and just like that the Cougars led 21-0 with 8:32 remaining in the half.

The Titans were able to complete one long pass and benefitted from a pass interference call against the Cougars to move the ball into Pulaski County territory, but a fumble recovery by Underwood ended that threat. Solid runs by Jones and Gallimore moved the ball downfield. Gallimore completed a 14-yard pass to Underwood and then Jones went in from five yards out with 1:42 remaining in the half. The PAT by Pratt put the Cougars up 28-0.

The Cougars appeared to score again just before halftime when Evan Alger scooped up a Titan fumble and raced over 20 yards into the endzone, but a flag negated the score and the teams went into the halftime break.

The Cougar defense picked right back up where they left off to start the second half. Another punt attempt went bad, with Alger again getting a tackle for a loss to give the Cougars the ball at the Titan 19-yard line. It only took Jones one play to cover that distance. Pratt hit the PAT to put the Cougars up 35-0 with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter.

The score also put a running clock into play for the remainder of the game.

After harassing the Titan quarterback for two more negative plays, Underwood made a leaping interception and returned it to the Titan 10-yard line. The first play was almost a disaster when the handoff was bobbled and resulted in a lost yardage play. Jones ran for six yards on the next play and five on the next for the score. With 25 seconds remaining in the third, Pratt hit the PAT to move the score to 42-0 in favor of the Cougars.

The Titans had another four-and-out, giving the Cougars the ball at the Titan ten-yard line. Jones ran for one and then eight yards. Gallimore scored from one yard out on the next play. This time the PAT was no good, leaving the Cougars up 48-0.

Hidden Valley had three negative yardage plays to end the game.

Jones finished the game with 10 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns. Gallimore had six carries for 27 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed four of four passes for 45 yards. Underwood caught all four of those passes.

Pulaski County had 16 carries for 198 yards and 243 yards of total offense.

Alger recovered two fumbles. Fernandez recovered one. Underwood had one fumble recovery and an interception.

The Cougar defense held Hidden Valley to -38 yards on 19 rushing attempts. The Titans completed just 2 of 11 pass attempts for 41 yards with an interception. Hidden Valley ended the game with just three yards of total offense.

The Cougar JV team will be back in action Thursday in a double header at Christiansburg High School. The Cougar middle school team will be in action first, beginning at 5 p.m. The JV team will play at 6:30 p.m.

