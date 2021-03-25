Jerry Paul Gregory, SR.

Jerry Paul Gregory, SR., 74, of Pulaski, VA died early Sunday morning, March 21, 2021 at his home. He was born in Pulaski, VA on February 28, 1947 and was the son of the late Clinton Thomas Gregory and Annie Turner Gregory. He was a retired employee of Gallimore Paving.

Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law Jerry Paul Gregory, Jr and Missy, Wytheville; Eric Wade Gregory and Angie, Dublin; granddaughters Jenna Kaye Cummings and Callie Danielle Gregory, great-granddaughter Madelyn Sage Cummings, brothers and sisters-in-law Larry and Brenda Gregory, Hank and Betty Gregory, Junior and Janet Gregory and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation and thank you to LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, Intrepid Hospice and Susie and Sammy for all of their care and support of Jerry. And a special thanks goes out to Skip Stevens.

Jerry will be cremated and there is no funeral service being conducted.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

March 25, 2021

