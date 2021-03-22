Hodge tribute to fund academy costs

Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge (PCHBB), a local non-profit, is raising funds for a scholarship in memory of late Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Perry Hodge.

The Perry Hodge New River Academy Legacy Fund will be used to send cadets through New River Justice Academy in Dublin. The cost to train one cadet to become a certified law enforcement officer is $5,500, according to PCHBB.

The fund “is the perfect way to honor a man who gave so much to his community,” PCHBB states in a press release on the scholarship fundraiser.

Founded in 2019, the local Hearts Behind the Badge group supports law enforcement officers and their families in a variety of ways. They provide meals to officers during training, assist during times of tragedy and send condolences to families and co-workers of fallen officers locally and nationwide on behalf of Pulaski County.

Perry Hodge’s wife, Lisa, is now a member of PCHBB. She said the organization has been of great assistance to her and her family since the loss of Hodge Jan. 14. Hodge was off duty when his pickup truck was hit head-on on Route 11. He died at the scene.

Hodge held numerous positions at the Dublin training academy during his time with the sheriff’s office. PCHBB says he dedicated “himself to supporting and training new recruits in multiple ways.”

The group also noted Hodge “had a deep love and devotion to the students of Pulaski County Public Schools as a school resource officer.” At the time of his death, Hodge was in charge of the school resource officer program at county schools.

To help raise money to fund the scholarship, checks may be mailed to Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge, P.O. Box 45, Dublin, VA 24084. Donations also can be made through PayPal using the email address pcheartsbehindthebadge@gmail.com.

March 22, 2021.

