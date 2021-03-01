Hinkle transferred to Abingdon jail

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man who questioned the court’s ability to indefinitely continue his trial due to COVID-19 restrictions was taken into federal custody Monday and transferred to Abingdon Regional Jail.

Although his trial was continued due to a prosecutor’s request for a jury, Pulaski County Circuit Court records show Jeffrey Allen Hinkle Jr., 37, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to malicious wounding. Hinkle was sentenced to serve one year of a five-year prison sentence. An abduction charge was not prosecuted.

Hinkle was arrested April 18 in connection with a domestic incident. As such, he had already served most of his sentence by the time he pleaded guilty.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Hinkle was taken into custody by U.S. Marshal Service Monday. He was then transported to Abingdon Regional Jail, where he continued to be held Tuesday.

It’s unclear why Hinkle is in federal custody. U.S. District Court records for the Western District show he was convicted in federal court in December 2014 of making threats to shoot deputies in Lee County, in Southwest Virginia.

It’s possible Hinkle is facing a parole violation on the federal conviction as a result of the new charges and conviction in Pulaski County.

Written by: Editor on March 1, 2021.

