Hackworth wins 38th District Senate seat

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Republican candidate Travis Hackworth easily defeated Democrat Laurie Buchwald Tuesday in a special election to fill the 38th District seat left open after the passing of Ben Chaffin, who died in January from complications with COVID-19.

With 23,706 people voting, the Virginia Department of Elections website reports that Hackworth took 76.28% of the total turnout, earning 18,082 votes. Buchwald took 5,585 total votes, or 23.56%. There were 39 write in votes, accounting for .16% of the vote.

The 38th District covers from Radford to Big Stone Gap, including either parts or all of nine counties and two other cities.

Hackworth won Pulaski County with 3,062 votes (66.58%), while Buchwald took 1,528 votes (33.22%).

Buchwald performed better in Radford, her home, winning by just 137 votes (1,069 to 932, 53.4% to 46.55%). In Tazewell County, Hackworth’s home, he won convincingly with 5,422 (86.75%) compared to 812 votes (12.99%).

In Bland County Hackworth took 888 votes (83.93%) and Buchwald took 167 votes (15.78%). In Buchanan County Hackworth won 2,293 votes (83.96%) and Buchwald took 437 votes (16%). Dickenson County added 1,147 votes to Hackworth’s total (72.83%) and Buchwald received 427 votes (27.11%). Russell County also went for Hackworth with 2,974 votes (81.64%) compared to 665 votes for Buchwald (18.25%). Smyth County favored Hackworth 254 votes (74.05%) to 89 (25.95%). Wise County voted 950 times for Hackworth (76.31%) compared to 291 votes (23.37%). Finally, the City of Norton went with Hackworth 160 votes (61.54%) to 100 votes (38.46%).

The statistics for Montgomery County were not reported on the website as of 11 p.m., but it does state that all precincts have reported.

This Department of Elections website also reports that absentee ballots are still outstanding in some cases, but the lowest rate of returned ballots is in Smyth County, who reports 65% of their absentee ballots accounted for. All other cities or counties are reporting 74% or higher returned at this time.

While the Democrat party still holds a slim majority in the Senate, the victory by Hackworth narrows that majority to 21-19.

Written by: Editor on March 23, 2021.

