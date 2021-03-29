Guideline maximum given on violation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man who violated terms of probation on convictions related to a 2009 murder scheme has received the maximum sentence recommended under Virginia sentencing guidelines.

Eric Wayne Martin, 32, was returned to court last week for violating probation by receiving a new conviction of being drunk in public in July and by not living at the address provided to probation officials.

Martin was convicted of public intoxication in his absence Feb. 16 because he was in jail and arrangements were not made to transport him to court, defense attorney Spencer Rygas told Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch.

Martin said he wasn’t living at the address on record because his uncle was moving back into that residence and told him to leave. He says he left within that week.

Martin told Judge Finch he wasn’t able to keep in contact with probation officials at that point because he was homeless and living in a tent. He also lost his cell phone.

Given the fact Martin wasn’t able to defend himself on the drunk in public charge and that Martin has had no other problems since being placed on probation in 2016, Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said he was “comfortable” with the court following Virginia Sentencing Guidelines.

Finch noted the guidelines recommended a sentence range of one day to three months in Martin’s case. The guidelines were developed to create uniform sentencing across the state. However, judges are not bound to follow them.

Martin, who pleaded guilty to violating probation, had 22 years of suspended time remaining on 2011 convictions of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He was ordered to serve eight years of a 30-year sentence at that time.

Wednesday, Finch imposed a three-month sentence. Martin will be returned to probation on the same terms upon release from custody.

According to evidence presented at Martin’s trial, a motorist found Clifton Cecil lying in the road near the entrance to Gatewood Reservoir just after 10 p.m. Sept. 19, 2009. Cecil’s throat had been cut and he was stabbed several times, including a wound to the head.

