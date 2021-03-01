Gobble Stop robber pleads guilty

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A 59-year-old New Castle man admitted robbing a Dublin convenience store in October, but it’ll be May before he learns his punishment.

David Allen Simpkins, also known as David Lee Simpkins, faces life in prison for the Oct. 12 armed robbery of a clerk at Gobble Stop on Wright Avenue. The local robbery is just one of 10 authorities allege Simpkins committed in Virginia during 2020.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records and court records in several jurisdictions, Simpkins now faces 30 new charges related to nine armed robberies in Bedford, Botetourt, Roanoke and Rockbridge counties during 2020. Each armed robbery carries the potential for a life sentence.

In Pulaski County Circuit Court, Simpkins pleaded guilty as part of a bare plea that does not contain a recommended sentence.

“Do you know the maximum possible sentence you can receive?” Judge Bradley Finch asked Simpkins during routine questioning for entering a bare plea.

“Life,” Simpkins responded.

Finch asked Simpkins if he is aware there is no parole in Virginia. Simpkins responded affirmatively.

Parole was abolished in Virginia in 1994. That means inmates serve at least 85 percent of their sentence even if they receive credit for good behavior in prison.

