Fundraiser started for wreck victim

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A fundraiser is underway for a woman seriously injured in a wreck with an uninsured, and allegedly drug-intoxicated, motorist in Pulaski earlier this month.

The Go Fund Me account, seeking to raise $3,000 for Suzanne Dehart, was started last week by Dehart’s daughter, Emily Jessee. Donations can be made online by visiting gofundme.org and searching for “Suzanne Dehart.”

A long-time employee of Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, Dehart was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital following the March 2 wreck at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and northwest Fourth Street. She was hospitalized about five days, including a period of time in an intensive care unit.

Ashley Nicole Grissom, 26, of Pulaski is accused of causing a 4:11 p.m. wreck with Dehart and another less serious wreck six minutes earlier. Since Grissom apparently had no insurance coverage, Dehart and her insurance company will have to foot the medical and other related bills. Dehart’s Toyota Prius was a total loss.

Virginia State Police charged Grissom with driving under the influence of drugs, hit and run, driving without a license, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to obey a traffic signal, failure to stop before entering a highway, and failure to update her driver’s license. She continues to be held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

State Trooper R. Reynolds said Grissom’s Chevrolet Cavalier hit Dehart’s Prius when Grissom failed to stop for a stop sign at the Fourth Street/Jefferson Avenue intersection. He was behind Grissom’s vehicle at the time.

Reynolds had been looking for the Cavalier because Grissom allegedly left the scene of the first wreck, at the intersection of Third Street and Washington Avenue.

Written by: Editor on March 15, 2021.

