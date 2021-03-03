Fraud costing Roanoke provider $2.1M

ROANOKE — An allergy/asthma healthcare provider in Roanoke will pay $2.1 million for fraudulently billing Medicare and Medicaid over a nearly seven-year period.

Allergy and Asthma Associates Inc. (AAA), which pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud in June, will pay $2,149,607 for violating the false claims act. The United States government will receive $1,994,607 and $154,648 will go to Virginia, according to the Western District U.S. Attorney’s Office in Roanoke.

AAA is a family-owned practice. Authorities say the practice billed Medicare and Virginia Medicaid for expensive asthma treatments using Xolair, which it didn’t purchase or properly administer to patients.

The press release explains that Xolair is sold in single-dose vials, but dosing requirements for some patients leaves some vials of the medication only partially used. Under Medicare Part B and Medicaid procedures, providers were allowed to bill for an entire vial regardless how much of the medicine was administered.

Rather than throw away the unused medication, authorities say AAA administered the left over medication to another patient, then billed Medicare and Medicaid for a full vial. This enabled AAA to be paid for two vials of medication when only one was purchased.

According to the press release, AAA billed Medicare $627,540 between January 2010 and September 2017 for Xolair the practice did not purchase.

Authorities also content AAA received 129 vials of Xolair, valued at $88,878, from Medicaid during the same timeframe; however there is no documentation of it being used for a Medicaid patient.

“When a medical practice fraudulently bills our Medicare and Medicaid programs, it diverts funds from the most vulnerable in our communities and must be held accountable,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar. “Today’s civil resolution coupled with AAA’s criminal conviction in June marks the end of a lengthy investigation and demonstrates that we will work closely with our federal and state partners to hold providers responsible for healthcare fraud.”

Department of Health and Human Services — Office of the Inspector General, Virginia Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. Special Assistant United States Attorney and Virginia Assistant Attorney General Nicole S. Terry prosecuted the criminal case for the United States. Assistant United States Attorney Justin Lugar handled the civil matter.

