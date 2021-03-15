Forest Service holds controlled burn

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Smoke billowed into the sky over Gatewood Park Wednesday, giving the appearance of an out-of-control wildfire. But that wasn’t the case.

Instead, U.S. Forest Service was conducting a controlled burn of nearly 1,400 acres in and around the park. Virginia Department of Forestry, Pulaski County Emergency Management and Pulaski Fire Department assisted.

Brad Wright, county emergency management coordinator, said the forest service likes to conduct controlled burns of forestland every three to five years to reduce leaf build-up on the forest floor and control underbrush growth.

Such burns not only lower the risk of wildfires, but also improve wildlife habitat and encourage growth of more diverse vegetation, such as oaks.

“It took roughly 12 hours to complete the burn once it was started,” Wright said. The process could have taken days if done entirely by hand. In this case, a helicopter was used to help set the fires, shortening the process.

“There were no control issues with the burn. It was done under the right weather conditions, with the proper control methods and resources on hand,” Wright said. “It was under the supervision of experienced fire managers.”

While smoke occasionally drifted into Pulaski Wednesday, Wright said that was minimized by holding the burn on a day when winds were out of the south. Part of the goal was to select a day when the typically westerly wind shifted to the south so as to send the smoke over a forested, rather than residential, area.

Plans call for one additional burn to be conducted in that part of the county this spring if weather conditions are favorable.

While some parts of Virginia recently started experiencing problems with wildfires due to warming temperatures, Wright said Pulaski County had not had any as of Friday.

“We’re not in extreme fire danger right now, we’re just in the typical spring fire season,” he said. In other words, Pulaski County has had enough precipitation to keep vegetation generally moist.

However, caution should still be used with fire. Wright said it only takes three to four days of warm temperatures and wind to dry out the surface and create conditions conducive to wildfires.

Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burn Law went into effect Feb. 15 and continues through April 30. Adopted in the 1940s, the law prohibits outdoor burning prior to 4 p.m. when the fire is within 300 feet of woodland, brush land or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials.

Under the law, open air burning is allowed between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight as long as precautions are taken and the fire is attended at all times. The hour of 4 p.m. was chosen because winds usually have calmed and the humidity has started to climb by that time, making it less likely a wildfire would ignite.

The law prohibits campfires, even if surrounded by rocks. However, pit fires may be approved if they are below ground level, are continuously monitored, are completely enclosed with cinder blocks, and a metal screen with quarter-inch or smaller holes covers the enclosure. Fire suppression equipment such as shovels and water should be kept available and all flammable materials should be cleared in a 20-foot circle around the pit.

Charcoal or gas barbeque grills may be used, but all flammable materials must be cleared from around them and someone must remain with it at all times until the fire is extinguished or turned off.

