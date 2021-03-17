February brawl leads to 11 arrests

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A large brawl recorded and placed on social media in February has resulted in charges against more than a dozen suspects police allege were involved.

A Radford grand jury returned indictments Friday against 13 suspects in connection with the fight. Radford City Police Department spokeswoman Jenni Wilder said the incident occurred at a residence on Fairfax Street Feb. 22.

All but two of the men have been arrested. Wilder said police are still seeking Dominic Lee Barbour, 21, and Corey Johnson, 20, both of Radford. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the police department at 731-3624.

According to VINE, an online record of nationwide incarcerations, 10 of the suspects were processed through New River Valley Regional Jail Saturday and released on bond. An 11th was processed and bonded out of jail Monday.

Charged, according to police and online records, are Connor Martin Cuviello, 19, of Fairfax; Logan Michael Hall, 19, of Chantilly; Garrett Nathan Kaplan, 21, of Leesburg; Joshua Dixon Markwood, 20, of McLean; Jacob Matthew McDonough, 22, of Radford; Nicholas Thanh Ortiz, 20, of Radford; Trenton Douglas Pettigrew, 22, of Bealeton; Joel Zair Varone, 21, of Herdon; Alexander Scott Volles, 21, of Gainesville; David Wayne (Trey) Walters III, and Alexander Reese Noel, 19, of Purcellville (photo not available).

Wilder said each suspect is charged with breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, assault by mob, and two counts each of felony destruction of property and conspiracy to commit destruction of property.

All of the charges are felonies, except assault by mob, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor, carrying a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Breaking and entering is an unclassified felony, which brings a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Conspiracy to commit breaking and entering is a Class 5 felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The remaining charges are Class 6 felonies, each of which could bring a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in Radford City Circuit Court April 23 to advise the court regarding legal representation.

